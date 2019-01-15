85,000 Yemeni Children Dead from Malnutrition, says Charity Report

An estimated 85,000 children under the age of five may have died from acute malnutrition in three years of war in Yemen, a leading charity has said. They suffered immensely as their vital organ functions slowed down and eventually stopped. Their immune systems were so weak they were more prone to infections with some, too frail to even cry, Save the Children’s Yemen Director, Tamer Kirolos said. “For every child killed by bombs and bullets, dozens are starving to death and it’s entirely preventable. Parents witness their children waste away, unable to do anything,” the BBC quoted Kirolos as saying. He warned that an estimated 150,000 children’s lives were endangered in Hudaydah with “a dramatic increase” in air strikes over the city. Save the Children said, it based its figures on mortality rates for untreated cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition in under-fives from data compiled by the UN. According to conservative estimates, it calculated that around 84,700 children may have died between April 2015 and October 2018, the BBC reported.

Category: Global Affairs