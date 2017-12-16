For Haji, who hails from Adakkakundu village near Kalikavu in Malappuram in Kerala, donating vast areas of his own land is nothing but sharing the grace of God with fellow beings.

Malappuram: “There is nothing worth writing about me” says A.P. Bapu Haji, an octogenarian landlord who has been on a land donation spree for years. For Haji, 84, who hails from Adakkakundu village near Kalikavu in Malappuram in Kerala, donating vast areas of his own land is nothing but sharing the grace of God with fellow beings. He does not want publicity for that.Haji is busy with the work of care homes for the aged and downtrodden, which are being built in three acres of land he has donated. Haji has spent nearly Rs 1 crore for the Hima care homes named ‘Snehaveedu’ for the elderly who have nobody to look after. Ten such homes are nearing completion in his village.In 1974, Haji donated five acres of land for setting up a high school in his village. Last year, he gave away 15 acres of land for a charity organisation to set up a post-graduate study campus near Kalikavu. Haji and his wife lead a humble life with farming, and have no children.

“I consider that this is my duty,” Haji sums up his charity acts.

