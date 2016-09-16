Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) encouraged cheerfulness. He encouraged us to smile and to be good-natured. Even meeting another person with a cheerful disposition is a powerful act of kindness. He taught us to be happy and to spread happiness to others.

By Sheima Salam Sumer

Abdullah bin Harith reported, “I have never seen a man who smiled as much as the Messenger of God “ (Recorded in Tirmithi No:2641)

“A smile is a charity.” ( Prophet Muhammad as recorded in Bukhari)

“Do not belittle any act of kindness, even that of greeting your brother with a cheerful countenance.” (Prophet Muhammad as recorded in Muslim, At-Tirmidhi)

“Do not abuse anyone. o not look down upon any good work, and when you speak to your brother, show him a cheerful face.” ( Prophet Muhammad as recorded in Sahih Muslim: Book 032, Hadith 6359)

Anas narrates, “Allah’s Messenger had the best of manners. I had an adopted brother whose name was Abu Umair. He had a sick sparrow called Nughair. Allah’s Messenger used to be playful with him and ask him: “O Abu Umair, what has happened to your Nughair?” (A playful rhyme) (Recorded in Bukhari)

A man once requested from the Prophet the use of a camel. The Prophet replied, “I can loan you a camel’s baby.” “What use to me is a camel’s baby?” queried the man. Laughing, the Prophet quipped, “Isn’t every camel the baby of another?” (Recorded in Abu Dawud, Adab, 92; Tirmizi, Birr, 57).

“Much silence and a good disposition, there are no two things better than these.” ( Prophet Muhammad as recorded in Bukhari).

“Shall I tell you of him who will be shut out from the fire (of hell)? Every quiet, good-natured fellowman.” ( Prophet Muhammad as recorded in Tirmidhi)

(Sheima Salam Sumer is a trained Counselor and can be reached at howtobeahappymuslim@outlook.com)

