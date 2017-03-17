A Treasury of Sacred Maxims: A Commentary on Legal Principles
By Shahrul Hussain
Published By : Kube Publishing Ltd
This inspiring collection of sacred maxims is drawn from the genre known in Arabic as al-qawā‘id al-fiqhiyyah. These maxims are pithy sayings that Islamic scholars use as a guide for Islamic practice in a wide range of areas, from the rituals of worship to financial transactions. Though technically translated as “legal maxims”, the array of topics these maxims cover encompass the core ethical principles at the heart of the Shariah. Given its concision, each maxim is rich in meaning, and the commentary provided by Dr Shahrul Hussain gives us a glimpse into the maxim’s significance.
Category: Book Review