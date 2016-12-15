Allah is Directly Approachable

He is always in command and control. One should directly approach Him with his pleas. One need not go via intermediaries

Some amateur clerics argue that one needs an intermediary (waseela) to reach Allah just as one requires a staircase or a ladder to access the roof. It carries no weight. Anyone who has read the Quran with due application of mind would find that Allah is accessible without an intermediary.

But they, i.e., the ones who are arguing in favour of intermediaries say the waseela is just like one approaches a clerk or PA (personal assistant) to reach a high official like the Deputy Commissioner (DC). Let us be reminded of the Quranic verse (surah Qaaf, verse 16) which says :

وَنَحْنُ أَقْرَبُ إِلَيْهِ مِنْ حَبْلِ الْوَرِيدِ

We are closer to him than his jugular vein.

The DC may not be directly approachable because he is not aware of the individual case of every single applicant. He has to be helped by an assistant who has dealt with applicants and is in the know of things. This argument is further nullified by the fact that Allah knows the secrets that are buried in one’s heart. The DC’s office displays a board: “No entry without permission.” But the case with Allah is just the opposite. He says:

And when My slaves ask you (O Muhammad!) concerning Me, then (answer them), I am indeed near (to them by My Knowledge). I respond to the invocations of the supplicant when he calls on Me (without any mediator or intercessor). So let them obey Me and believe in Me, so that they may be led aright. (Ch. Baqrah, v. 186)

The DC goes to sleep when he gets tired. He will not be approachable in those hours. But Allah never sleeps. The famous Ayat ul Kursi (Ch. Baqrah, v. 155) says: “Neither drowsiness overtakes Him nor does He sleep”.

It will be useful to recite the entire verse that shows the state of awareness of Allah and the state of command and control of the situation all over the cosmos.

“Allah – there is no deity except Him, the Ever-Living, the Sustainer of [all] existence. Neither drowsiness overtakes Him nor sleep. To Him belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth. Who is it that can intercede with Him except by His permission? He knows what is [presently] before them and what will be after them, and they encompass not a thing of His knowledge except for what He wills. His Kursi (throne) extends over the heavens and the earth, and their preservation tires Him not. And He is the Most High, the Most Great.”

It is therefore evident that Allah is not off limits. There is no precise route and timing for approaching Him. He is always awake and always accessible. One can choose any place and any moment to get his grievances unto Him. He is all-Hearer and all-Seer. Nothing remains out of His sight. If one has anything to share with Him, He is there all ears to listen to his pleas and respond to Him in His own way. He requires no intermediaries or intercessors (except those whom He would permit on the Day of Judgment).

Let us not be misguided by amateur clerics who refer to waseela and present demi-Gods before us to make a detour to Allah. Do not believe them, for they are as helpless as we are and have no power in their hands to change what is destined for us or what Allah wills for us. Allah never loses command or control, not does He hand over this to others or intermediaries to take a backseat for Himself. If at all, one has to seek something from Him, He is always there, listening to our pleas and knowing what is churning within us. Reject the talk of waseela and the intermediaries. These bear no relationship with Islam.

(Translated from Urdu)

