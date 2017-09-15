AMU Scholar Bags First Prize at YPC 2017

Aligarh: AMU research scholar Farhana Zaidi from Department of Physics received the first prize from the Indian Physical Society (IPS) for her paper on ‘Nuclear Medium Effects in Neutrino Nucleus Scattering at J Lab and Minerva Energies’ at the 35th Young Physicists’ COLLOQIUM (YPC 2017), Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, Kolkata. The second and third prizes were awarded to research scholars from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Zaidi’s paper was selected from 17 entries submitted by research scholars from all over the country, which were reviewed by three referees. After a 25-minute paper presentation, Zaidi answered questions on her research. Earlier, she also received the S N Ghoshal Award for the best young physicist and Pratyasa Kumar Basu Award for the best young scientist at the event. With the award, Zaidi has also received cash, popular books on science and IPS lifetime membership. (Twocircles.net)

Category: Young Voices