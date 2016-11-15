AMU Students Union Office-bearers

Aligarh: Faizul Hassan is the newly elected President of the Aligarh Muslim University Students Union. Mohammad Nadeem Ansari has been elected the Vice President, while Nabeel Osmani is the Hony. General Secretary. The election results were declared on October 17. For the first time three girl students i.e., Labiba Sherwani, Sadaf Rasool and Ghazala Ahmad were elected for the 10-member cabinet of the Union. Others among the ten are: Waseel K, Abdul Wasay, Naved Ahmad, Irfan Ali, Asif Idrees, Mohd Naved Siddiqui and Amanullah. Faizul Hassan is a Ph.D. student in the Department of Sociology. Nadeem Ansari is doing MSW and Nabeel Osmani is doing MBA. In the Women’s College Students’ Union election, Nagma Sharif was elected as the president, Farheen Sherwani was elected as the vice president and Utba Israr Sheikh was elected as the honorary secretary.

Humaira Khan, Ilma Hasan, Insha Khan, Rabia Umar, Sara Dilshad, Sonam, Falak Naaz and Faruq Shahid were elected for the cabinet positions of the Women’s College Students’ Union.

The Union office bearers have pledged to cooperate with the Union government in all the programmes positively oriented towards the development of the AMU.

