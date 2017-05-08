An Appeal for Medical Help for Saba Shamsi from Rampur

Saba Mahboob Shamsi is 34 years old and lives with her brother Shoaib in the by-lanes of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. Their parents have passed away. Saba is suffering frommyasthenia gravis, which is a chronic auto-immune neuromuscular disease characterized by varying degrees of weakness of the skeletal muscles. Saba has to be on medicines lifelong in order to survive, and the medicines are very expensive. Her medicine, called “Mestonin 60 mg”, is not widely available from chemists in India. With a weak economic background, the family is running from pillar to post to procure the medicine on a regular basis. The family appeals for help.

For more details, contact Saba or Shoeb Shamsi at: Mobile (Shoeb Shamsi): 8791210581. Residence Address: Shahbad Gate, New By-Pass, near Hayat Hospital, Vikas Public School, Mandyya Nadar Bagh, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

If anyone wishes to sponsor the medicines for Saba for at least some time, the doctor’s letters and hospital documents are available with Shoeb Shamsi.

Category: Appeal