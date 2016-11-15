Anjuman Himayath e Islam, Chennai – New Office-Bearers Elected

Chennai: Mr. Mecca Rafeeque Ahmed, Chairman of the Farida Group of Companies was elected the President of the Anjuman Himayath e Islam which runs the century old Orphanage and several schools and institutes in T. Nagar, off Anna Salai. The elections were held on October 6. Mr. H. E. Abdul Azeez and M. Mohammed Hashim of Khizer Group were elected vice presidents. Mr. H. Azeez Akhthar is the new Hony. Secretary while Mr. G. S. K. Masud is new Hony. Treasurer. Mr. B. N. Khaiser and Hussain Iqbal Shah are Hony. Asst. Secretaries. The new governing body will consists of the following members: Abdul Jabbar Suhail, M. Avais Musvee, Jamal Mohammed Ebrahim, S. Mohammed Shadaan, M. Nazar Mohamed, K. Shahid Mansoor. Mr. T. Rafeeque Ahmed of T. Abdul Wahid & Company demitted the office upon election of the new office bearers. Mecca Rafeeque Ahmed heads the Farida Group of Companies. He is President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations and also heads the Council for Leather Exports, Chennai.

Category: People