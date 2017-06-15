Auto Driver’s Daughter Scores 99.72% in 12th Std Exam
Ahmedabad: Farhana, daughter of an auto rickshaw driver Farooqbhai has scored 99.72% marks in 12th standard science stream exam of the Gujarat Board. Though the family is elated over the result, they are skeptical of the future due to financial constrains. Farhana’s mother Shamim Bavani’s worry is on another score. She says, the Gujarati and English papers for NEET were different and Gujarati question paper was tougher. Farhana desires to pursue a course in medicine and had prepared herself for the same.
