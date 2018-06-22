Ayodhya Temple Hosts Iftar for City Muslims
Ayodhya: A temple hosted an iftar for members of the Muslim community. The temple, Saryu Kunj is approximately 500 years old and is situated next to the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site. The invitees consisted only common people and there was no political figure or VIPs on the guest list. “We want to give a message that there is no political motive behind the move; we just want to spread a message of peace from Ayodhya to the world,” said Saryu Kunj mahant, Jugal Kishore Sharan Shastry.
(Extracted from timesofindia.indiatimes.com)
Category: Ramadan Memories