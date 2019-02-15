B.Sc (Aeronautics) course at Jamia – DGCA Grants Approval

New Delhi: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India has granted CAR-147(Basic) approval under B1.3 (Helicopter-Turbine) & B2(Avionics) category to Pawan Hans Limited (A Govt. of India Undertaking) to run B.Sc Aeronautics & Aircraft Maintenance Engineering course at the Jamia Millia Islamia.

The CAR-147 (Basic) / B.Sc (Aeronautics) program is a joint venture of Pawan Hans Limited(PHL) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) set up through MoU signed on 27th July 2017.

The training organization has been established with an objective to provide a world class quality education and practical training in aviation at par with latest technology enabling students competent for taking Modules Examination as per CAR 66 requirements, in order to acquire DGCA License (AME license in Mechanical/Avionics stream). After successful completion of training syllabus, the students would be awarded a Certificate of Recognition by PHL-CAR147 (Basic) and B.Sc (Aeronautics) Degree by JMI.

B.Sc (Aeronautics) is a three year under-graduate program providing students a strong specialized aviation knowledge to pursue higher education in the field of Aviation, which may enable them to acquire top positions in the aviation industry and open up new vistas.

The aviation industry is poised for substantial growth in India and this will contribute in country’s overall development. The country has already witnessed the open sky policy which led to significant growth in air services which in turn required parallel increase in overall infra-structure. Therefore, it will need greater requirements for skilled manpower in all streams connected with aviation industry.

