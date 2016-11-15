Bahrain to Host World Islamic Banking Conference
Manama: The upcoming 23rd edition of the World Islamic Banking Conference (WIBC) in Bahrain will see a global participation with leaders from different regions across the world. The conference to be held in strategic partnership with the Central Bank of Bahrain will take place in Manama, Bahrain, from December 5 to 6, and will feature a groundbreaking lineup of speakers. The World Islamic Banking Conference is the longest running Islamic finance conference with 23 years of heritage. This year, WIBC will engage its audience in discussions on the challenges brought by the uncertainties in the global economic environment and highlight the need for Islamic finance to stay vigilant in order to maintain the current growth rates.
