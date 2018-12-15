Bangladeshi Woman Receives Mother Teresa Gold Medal
Dhaka: Professor Farida Adib Khanam, principal of Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College, has been awarded Mother Teresa Gold Medal 2018. She received the award at a function held in Dhaka on November 20 by Bishwa Manabadhikar Foundation for her contribution to education and health services. Graduated from Rajshahi Medical College in 1973, Farida Adib was principal of Cumilla Medical College and Sir Salimullah Medical College before joining GSVMC. She received MPhil degree from the then Institute of Postgraduate Medical Research, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, in 1981 and was professor of medical colleges of Rajshahi, Rangpur and Barisal. She was a member of Public Service Commission.
Farida Adib Khanam is the incumbent president of Bangladesh Society of Physiologists.
