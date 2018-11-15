Being Thoughtful of God

Thoughts that do not include God are thought less, for all thought arises in response to His world in His universe and in this life He has given you. Saying Bismillah (in the name of God), before eating or performing a task great or small; saying Inshallah (God willing), that His will be done in the future and not your own; saying Alhamdulillah(All praise is God’s alone), that one recognizes that all power and strength and goodness come from Him; all these bring God into our consciousness, into our thoughts and actions. And if these thoughts and actions are done for God’s sake and not our own, it makes of them a true blessing. This is also the essence of adab, of courtesy and character and true modesty, that it is done for God’s sake, and not out of cultural habit or shame. Verily, to surrender to God in thought and deed is the beauty and truth of Islam

Therefore remember Me, I will remember you, and be thankful to Me, and do not be ungrateful to Me. (2:152)

Think Positive about God

“Allah the Most High said, ‘I am as My servant thinks (expects) I am. I am with him when he mentions Me. If he mentions Me to himself, I mention him to Myself; and if he mentions Me in an assembly, I mention him in an assembly greater than it. If he draws near to Me a hand’s length, I draw near to him an arm’s length. And if he comes to Me walking, I go to him at speed’” (Hadith Qudsi).

Be a Bearer of Good News

“Give glad tidings, and do not scare people away. Make things easy, and do not make things difficult” (Abu Dawud).

Category: Living Islam