Best Unani Clinic Award
Aafiya Health Care Centre, Bangalore, was awarded as the “Best Unani Clinic – Hakim Ajmal Khan Global Award 2017” at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, Delhi, on the occasion of World Unani Day by Hakim Ajmal Khan Memorial Society, New Delhi. The Award was given in recognition of the services offered by Unani Physician Dr Afroz Fathima. Aafiya Health Care Centre offers all the Indian systems of medicine (AYUSH) – Ayurveda, Unani And Homeopathy, all under one roof for the convenience of the patients.
(Aafiya Health Care Centre, no 12 ,3rd cross Govindpura Bangalore 45. Ph: 08025442118, 9845394255. drafrozfathima8@gmail.com)
Category: People