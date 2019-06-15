Local Muslim Youth Clean up Jewish Cemetery

Young people from the Youth Network of the local Muslim community, led by local Imams, have organized a clean-up of the Jewish cemetery in Tuzla, Bosnia Herzegovina.An article on Tuzlanzki.ba said the action was taking place on April 28, on the occasion of the Day of the Mosque. It described the initiative as a “beautiful and socially-beneficial action.”The cemetery was founded in the late 19th century and is located in the district of Boric.A ccording to the Institute for the Protection and Use of the Cultural, Historical and Natural Heritage of Tuzla Canton, the cemetery covers 2,760 square meters and has around 161 tombs. There is a tiny Jewish community in Tuzla that still uses the cemetery.