C. Abdul Hakeem Institution, Melvisharam (TN) – College of Architecture to Come Up
Melvisharam (Tamil Nadu): The C. Abdul Hakeem Group of Institutions will be launching its College of Architecture in 2017-18 academic session. Group Manager Rafeeq Ahmed informed Islamic Voice that the 5-year B. Arch course will have an intake of 40 each year with both boys and girls being admitted. The college has appointed Mr. Sarvanan as the Principal of the new institution.
The Group runs a degree college for boys and girls separately and a College of Engineering and Technology in the 67-acre campus in the town located 80 kms west of Chennai.
The National Assessment and Accreditation Council has conferred A grade. Currently it offers 31 Courses at Under-Graduate level, 6 Courses at Post-Graduate level and Ph.D programs. It was granted autonomous status by University Grants Commission with effect from 2014–2015 to 2019–2020,
