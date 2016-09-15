California’s State Assembly Takes Stand Against Islamophobia

California’s State Assembly has taken a strong stand against a rising climate of Islamophobia in America. Recently, it passed a resolution that declared August 2016 as ‘Muslim Appreciation and Awareness Month’, as part of an effort to acknowledge the “myriad invaluable contributions of Muslim Americans in California and across the country.” The resolution was introduced by Assembly Member Bill Quirk. The writers of the resolution pointed out that California is home to over 240 mosques, more than any other state in the country. The resolution also decried the discrimination that Muslim Americans have had to endure in the years following the September 11 attacks. “Muslim Americans have made contributions to education, science, entertainment and medicine both nationally and globally,” Quirk said. “Unfortunately, the Muslim community has been, and continues to be, the target of harassment and assaults.”

Category: Globe Talk