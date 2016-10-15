Camp for Countering Online Radicalisation

Hyderabad: The Coordination Of Voluntary Agencies (COVA) is holding a Tech-Camp for those interested and working towards deradicalising of youth, by launching an International Project to counter proliferation of online radical religious ideologies through use of social media. The camp will be held in Hyderabad on November 28-29, 2016. Sixty youth from civil society, journalism, religious groups and computer professionals from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines will participate in the programme. The Project will provide training in countering digital and online radicalisation.

Indicative topics that would be covered in the Tech Camp would be Online Community Building; Creating compelling online content; Citizen journalism and mobile reporting tools; Blogging; Podcasting; Radio/podcast engagement; Interactive Video or documentary; Digital Storytelling; Data Visualization; Mapping; TV/Reality Series as a strategy; Online Learning; Crowd Sourcing; Ad words; Sentiment analysis; Teaching kids to be more skeptical on social media; fact checking data verification; What do dangerous examples of propaganda look like, Advocacy; Offline Tools etc. Final Agenda will be shared by end September 2016.

Participants will be selected from all religious persuasions viz. Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists and care will be taken to ensure gender parity and sufficient representation of youth.

Persons desirous of attending the camp can contact: Mazher Hussain, Director, COVA, COVA

18-13-8/A/508/B, Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad 500 005 Telangana State, INDIA

Mobile: 0091- 9394544244, mazherhussain11@gmail.com.

