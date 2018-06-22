Catholic Nuns Join Muslims for Iftar

Dehradun: A weekend course on interfaith dialogue proved a close encounter with Islam for a group of junior sisters of a Franciscan (Catholic) order recently. The highlight of the programme was an invitation from a prominent Islamic scholar to an iftar party at his residence in Dehradun, in Uttarakhand. It all began with the superiors of Clarist Franciscan Missionaries of the Most Blessed Sacrament requesting Jesuit Father Victor Edwin to conduct a weekend program on interfaith dialogue for their 18 junior sisters. The Catholic priest, who teaches Islam, Christian-Muslim Relations, and Interreligious Dialogue at Vidyajyoti College of Theology in Delhi, sought the help of S. Farooq, chairperson of Tasmia Society. The Islamic scholar not only invited the Catholic group to his house, but suggested they join him and his family for iftar.

When the Catholic group went to Farooq’s house on June 8 evening, he along with his sons and grandchildren welcomed them with love and respect, Father Edwin said. Farooq then invited the group to a Qur’an museum in his house that Father Edwin found spiritually and culturally “a veritable treasure.” The museum displayed the Qur’an written on date palm leaves, leather, and stone slates.

Category: Ramadan Memories