Catholics to provide burial spaces for Muslims

Australia: The Catholic Church has come forward to provide Muslim community with much-needed burial space. “As an agency of the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney, we’re aware of faith-based requirements. We believe that everyone is entitled to a dignified funeral and we believe that this is a very good example of an inter-faith cooperation.” Peter O’Meara, Chief Executive of the Catholic Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust said. A memorandum has been signed to provide a five-acre area of burial space at the Kemps Creek Catholic Cemetery in western Sydney. There are currently five cemeteries available for Muslims to be buried in Sydney. Thanking the Catholic Church, Kazi Khalequzzaman Ali, Chairperson of Riverstone Muslim Cemetery Board, and a Bangladeshi expatriate, says “As a result, the next few generations will not have to worry about this.”

Category: Global Affairs