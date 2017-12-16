Cattle Related Terms (مویشیوں سے متعلق اصطلاحات)

Bovine: Members of the biological subfamily Bovinae. This diverse group features about 24 species of medium-sized to large animals with hoofs such as domestic cattle. Other members include bison, water buffalo and yak. (گائے، بھینس، یاک وغیرہ)

Forage: Cow feed that is high in fibre and low in digestible nutrients. Examples include whole plants of corn, small grains (such as oats, barley, or wheat), legumes and grasses. (مویشی کا چارہ)

Bullock: Young bull, typically less than 20 months of age. (بیل)

Cud: Bolus of feed that cattle regurgitate for further chewing.

(جگالی)

Castrate: To remove the testicles. (خصی کرنا)

Colostrum: First milk given by a female following delivery of her calf. It is high in antibodies that protects the calf from invading microorganisms.

(مویشیوں کی زچگی کے بعد نکلنے والا دودھ جس میں چربی کی مقدار زیادہ ہوتی ہے)

Dewlap: Loose skin under the chin and neck of cattle.

(گلے کے نیچے لٹکتی ہوئی کھال)

Ear mark: Method of permanent identification by which slits or notches are placed in the ear.

(مویشیوں کا شناختی نشان)

Feed bunk: Trough or container used to feed cattle. (چارےکا ٹب)

Heifer: Young female bovine cow prior to the time that she has produced her first calf. (بچھڑہ)

Hides: Skins from cattle.

(مویشیوں کا چمڑہ)

Insemination: Deposition of semen in the female reproductive tract. Masnooyi tauleedi amal.

Pasteurization: It is a simple, effective method to kill harmful pathogens through heat treatment without affecting the taste or nutritional value of milk. Since its introduction over a century ago, pasteurization has been recognized around the world as an essential tool for protecting public health. The process was named after its inventor, French scientist Louis Pasteur.

(دودھ کے جراثیم کو مارنے کا عمل جس میں اس کو اُبال کر ٹھنڈا کیا جاتا ہے)

Pasture: Land at a dairy farm that is lush with vegetation cover such as grasses or legumes and is used for grazing dairy cows. (چراگاہ)

Ruminant: Mammal whose stomach has four parts–rumen, reticulum, omasum, and abomasum. Cattle, sheep, goats, deer, and elk are ruminants.

(جگالی کرنے والے جانور)

Rumination: Regurgitation of undigested food that is chewed and then swallowed again.

(مویشیوں کا نظامِ ہاضمہ جس میں چارہ کھانے کے بعد مویشی اسے دوبارہ پیٹ سے نکال کر چباتے ہیں)

Udder: Encased group of mammary glands of the female.

(دودھ کے تھن)

Weaning (wean): Separating young animals from their dams so that the offspring can no longer suckle.

(بچھڑوں کی ماں کا دودھ چھڑانے کا عمل)

Whey: The watery part of milk that separates from the curds during the cheese-making process.

(دہی کا پانی نما حصہ)

Yearling: Animals that are approximately one-year old.

(ایک برس والے مویشی)

