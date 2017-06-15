City Icon Project – Vedanta to take up Ajmer Dargah Development

Ajmer: The Vedanta Group will take up the development of the famous shrine of Khawja Moinuddin chishti here under the City Icon project at a cost of Rs. 50 crore. The Hindustan Zinc unit of the Vedanta Group has been asked to prepare the Detailed Project report (DPR) for the same. The City Icon project was launched nearly 10 months ago. Ten cities have been selected under the City Icon project across the country which utilizes the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Funds which are set aside by corporate houses out of the company’s funds at a rate of 2% annually.

Under the project, floor leveling, deployment of vacuum cleaners within the premises of the dargah, processing of flowers (that are offered at the grave of the 12th century sufi saint), LET lighting, enhancement of the entrance gate and setting up decorative umbrellas outside the premises would be taken up. Solar panels would be installed for the generation of power while the solid waste management would be organized through modern methods (either composting or waste-to-energy through biomethanation). A multilevel car park would also be constructed. The entire area will be laid with sewer lines and all houses will be provided connection.

The Dargah management has proposed development of Nagphani Road as the main artery for access to the Dargah in order to reduce pressure on Nullah Bazaar side.

The City Icon project would set up a committee by taking representatives from the Dargah Management Committee, Ajmer City Municipal Corporation, and the City administration. A seminar of important representatives will be held prior to the development work being taken up under the project. The DPR has been assigned to Surabhi Consultants.

