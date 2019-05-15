Civil Services Exam Results

The list of the 759 successful candidates for the civil services this year carries 30 Muslim names. The exams were held in September-October 2018 and results were announced early this year. This is a bit impressive figure as it takes the representation to nearly four per cent. Here are the profiles of a few successful candidates:



Junaid Ahmed who was ranked third in the Civil Services ranking this year had secured 352nd rank last year and had been placed in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). He is an alumni of the Aligarh Muslim University from where seven candidates have made it to the list of successful candidates. Besides Junaid, those include Veer Pratap Singh, BushraBano, Babar Ali, Md. Hashimvivek Kumar and Zaib.



Another successful candidate ShahidRaza hails from Sherghati town of Gaya district in Bihar. He is son of Mumtaz Ali who is a supervisor in Bokaro steel plant. Raza joined the civil services coaching institute in JamiaMillia Delhi. He was doing his MA in West Asian Studies in the School of International Studies of the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Md. Najeeb, the missing student of the JNU was his hostel mate and ShahidRaza has been an eyewitness to ABVP’s assault against Najeeb after which he went missing in 2016. He has appeared before the CBI in this case. Raza says he would continue to help Najeeb’s mother FathimaNafees in this case.



Mirza Khader Baig, a BE in Electronics & Communication who was ranked 336th in the Civil Services exam this year, hails from Davangere in Karnataka. Son of Mirza Ismail and Habeeba, he was encouraged by his parents to appear for the UPSC competition. Following his BE, Baig studied in France leading to an MS Degree and later worked with the German multinational company ABB. This was his second attempt at the civil services exam.



Mohammed Abdul Jaleel from Kerala received his coaching at the Zakat Foundation of India’s coaching centre in Delhi and secured 434th rank among the 759 candidates declared successful this year. He is a graduate from NIIT, Calicut. His father worked in Dbu Dhabi for several years. He chose Political Science and International Relations as optional subject for the UPSC.



Dr. Rehana Bashir, MBBS is the first Muslim woman who cleared IAS from Kashmir’s Poonch district. She comes from Salwah village. His brother Amir Bashir is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. She got the 187 All India Rank (AIR). Speaking to newsmen in her village, she said she would think about improving the conditions of schools if she gets a posting anywhere in the district.



Gauhar Hassan who scored 137th rank hails from Motihari town of Bihar. He cleared the UPSC exam after four unsuccessful bids. His primary education was in Pusa Institute’s Public School in Bihar and secondary eduction from Iqra School in Motihari. He did his engineering diploma from JamiaMilliaIslamia in Computer Scinece in 2008. He received his coaching in the Jamia’s Residential Coaching Academy for the civil services along with BE degree even while working in a computer company. Though his name is found in the list of successful candidates from Zakat Foundation of India, he said he only attended the mock interview in the Foundation. He selected Urdu as one of the subjects for the exam as Computer Science was not among the options. He said there is no discrimination in selection of candidates for the UPSC.

