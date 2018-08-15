Connecting to Oneself in Kochi

The Discover Yourself Workshop was held on 13 & 14 July, 2018 in Kochi. Some of the Participants share their Experiences:

Every Muslim should attend this workshop especially those who want peace.

I could check on myself. I got what needs to be changed, and I am determined to practice what I got. I got self-realization about myself.

This workshop helped me to live in peace and relax whenever I am under stress. It helped me to get the ability to distinguish between Truth and Falsehood. It was a wonderful experience.

The workshop had the benchmark of “Quran.” It helped me to gain confidence by connecting me to Allah.

I have recognized to accept the reality in life, and it was a humorous way of presentation.

A unique way of presentation. I have got the realization to accept the reality of life and willingly submit to Allah for whatever happens.

Connecting with our Creator in every moment of life is possible if we use the techniques or tools of the workshop.

A very effective workshop as it helps you to travel into yourself; to find out what Tawakkal is about and thereby discover yourself.

This workshop should reach more people not only the elite group of society, but also the layman as it connects you with your Creator and Akhirah.

Understood, the dynamics of submission to God.

It helped me in finding inner peace. It is a workshop wherein everything gets fixed, which is precious for life.

NIMISHA: Someone recommended me to attend the workshop, and it was absolutely beneficial to me. I was an extremely sensitive person and would get easily offended by others’ opinions. But now I changed myself as I discovered it from the first-day session. Now I am very much relaxed even though I hear something bad about me from anyone. Sir, your coaching is excellent.

SIDDIQUE: I discovered the real ‘ME’. It was an effective presentation. It gave me the excellent experience to deal with my family and people. I shall share all my experiences and knowledge acquired in the workshop with my family and friends to motivate them to do their best in their life.

Category: Life and Relationship