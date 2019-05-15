Dar ul-Umoor Holds Annual Convocation Function

So far, some 450 students have passed out from Dar ul-Umoor and have gone on to work in various fields.

By A Staff Writer

Srirangapatna: The Dar ul-Umoor Tipu Sultan Research Centre, which seeks to provide madrasa graduates with a basic grounding in a range of modern disciplines, recently held its 18th annual convocation. Graduating students were presented with certificates.

Those who addressed the audience included the Founder and Chairman of the institution, Mr. Ziaulla Sheriff, Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Hyderabad) and noted Science writer in Urdu, Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi (Imam and Khatib of Jamia Masjid, Bangalore) and Prof. Sheik Ali, well-known historian. Some students made power-point presentations, which covered a range of issues.

So far, some 450 students have passed out from Dar ul-Umoor and have gone on to work in various fields.

Category: Update