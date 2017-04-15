‘Develop Investigative Reporting’: Rahman Khan

By A Staff Writer

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Urdu Academy organized a first of its kind training workshop for Urdu reporters on March 25 in collaboration with the Urdu daily Salar in the city. Nearly 40 journalists from across the state attended the workshop, where experts from the field imparted skills.

Dr. K. Rahman Khan, MP, called upon the reporters of the Urdu newspapers to focus on investigative reporting and convey the issues of the Urdu-speaking community to the corridors of power. Dr. Khan recalled the services of founder of Salar, Mr. Mahmood Ayaz, and said the newspaper never indulged in whipping up sentiments. He said the daily was the first to introduce photocomposing in the early 1980s. He drew the attention of the Urdu reporters towards the unauthorized occupation, encroachment and despoliation of the Waqf property and asked the journalists to highlight the same. He urged the Urdu Academy to organize special training of Urdu journalists every year.

Urdu Academy chairman Mr. Azeezullah Baig recalled that Karnataka was the first to bring out an Urdu newspaper, as early as 1789 when Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan founded the Fauji Akhbar to keep informed the men in the army of British machinations against the state.

Category: Community Round up