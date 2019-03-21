Directory of Muslim Dentists
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Muslim Dentist Association (GMDA) has brought out the first ever directory of Muslim dentists for the year 2018 in the state of Gujarat. It carries names, addresses, phone numbers and emails of 183 practising dentists and 190 students studying dentistry in colleges across the state. The GMDA has announced plans to launch a van for oral hygiene and tobacco prevention programme to propagate the message of oral health in rural areas of the state. Dr. Bilal Sheth, senior lecturer, Government Dental College, Sidhpur, writes that the Association has 600 members in the state and the Association is working to enhance the professional skills of the member-dentists.
The Directory can be had by writing to dr_bsdent@yahoo.com, or calling 94275-94700.
Category: People & Tidbits