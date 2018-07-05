DISCOVER YOURSELF WORKSHOP SCHEDULE
‘Personality & Leadership Development Workshop based on Spiritual Quotient’
Human Psychology based on Quran & Hadith
401 – DYS WORKSHOP IN HYDERABAD
DATES: June 29, 30 & 1 July 2018
Venue: MS Corporate Office,
Beside NMDC Building, Hyderabad.
Contact for booking: Khalid Hassan: 9291523184,
Imran Basheer: 9866009951, Email: basheer.imran@gmail.com
402 – DYS WORKSHOP IN BANGALORE
DATES: 6, 7 & 8 July 2018
FOR STUDENTS (GIRLS)
BET Sadathunnisa Degree College (GIRLS), Bismillah Nagar, Bangalore, Email:dysworkshop@gmail.com
403 – DYS WORKSHOP IN KOCHI
DATES: 13 & 14 July 2018
Organized by House of Wisdom
Venue: PWD Rest House Auditorium, Pathadipalam, Kalamassery, Kochi, Kerala
Contact for Booking: V A M Ashroff- 9995377536
Fatima A Jaleel: 9846075572, Abdul Rahim: :9605757190
Email:alruman@gmail.com
404 – DYS WORKSHOP IN BANGALORE
DATES:27,28 & 29 July 2018
For both Men & Women
Venue: Ambedkar Auditorium, Indian Social Institute,
24 Benson Town, Bangalore – 46
Timings: 8.30 am to 6.00 pm. Reg Fee: Rs 1,200/- P.P
(Includes Lunch, Tea, & Course Material)
Contact for Booking: Islamic Voice: 080-41126165,
Muzamil: 9740274049/8217586812
To register online visit our website www.discoveryourself.in
Email: dysworkshop@gmail.com.
