DISCOVER YOURSELF WORKSHOP SCHEDULE
‘Personality & Leadership Development Workshop based on Spiritual Quotient’
Human Psychology based on Quran & Hadith
DYS WORKSHOP IN HYDERABAD
DATES: 10, 11 & 12 AUGUST 2018
Organized by: JIH- Hyderabad & JIH – HRD (Telangana Zone)
Venue: *Jewel Banquets*
5th Floor- Serene Heights, 10-3-301, Humayun Nagar,
S.D. Eye Hospital Rd, above Mujtaba Jewellers, Hyderabad
Participation Fee: Rs 1500 P.P. For further details/Registration:
Contact: Br Abdul Haseeb 7337356635
Br Mansour Kaleem 7386012354
DYS WORKSHOP IN HYDERABAD
DATES: 14 & 15 AUGUST 2018,
Teachers Training for Intelli Public School & Adams High School, Hyderabad. Contact: Br. Khalid Hassan 9291523184
DYS WORKSHOP IN HYDERABAD
DATES: 01 & 02 September 2018,
Teachers Training for The Integral School, Hyderabad.
Contact: Br Abdul Haseeb 7337356635
DYS WORKSHOP IN CHENNAI
DATES: 28, 29, 30 September 2018
Students & Teachers of Sana Model School,
Kattupakkam, Chennai.
Contact: Br.Mohd Aasif sir: 9677246911,
Email: sanamodelschool@gmail.com
Email: dysworkshop@gmail.com.
Category: Life and Relationship