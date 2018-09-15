DISCOVER YOURSELF WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

‘Personality & Leadership Development Workshop based on Spiritual Quotient’

Human Psychology based on Quran & Hadith

DYS WORKSHOP IN HYDERABAD

DATES: 01 & 02 September 2018,

Timing 8.30 am to 6.30 pm

Organized by: All India Ideal Teachers Association (AIITA)

in collaboration with HRD JIH, TS, DYS Team Hyd.

For further details/Registration Contact:

Br Azmath : 7013934824, Br Abdul Haseeb 7337356635

DYS WORKSHOP IN DARUL UMOOR

SRIRANGAPATNA

For the Madrassa Students

Tipu Sultan Advanced Study & Research Centre

DATES: 8,9 & 10 September 2018

Contact Secretary General A. R. Kamaruddin

Tel: 080-41248208 / 22212343, Email: dysworkshop@gmail.com

DYS WORKSHOP IN CHENNAI

DATES: 28,29,30 September 2018,

For Students & Teachers, Couples

Organized by: Sana Model School, Kattupakkam, Chennai.

Contact: Br.Mohd Aasif sir: 9677246911

Email: sanamodelschool@gmail.com

Email: dysworkshop@gmail.com.

Category: Life and Relationship