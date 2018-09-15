DISCOVER YOURSELF WORKSHOP SCHEDULE
‘Personality & Leadership Development Workshop based on Spiritual Quotient’
Human Psychology based on Quran & Hadith
DYS WORKSHOP IN HYDERABAD
DATES: 01 & 02 September 2018,
Timing 8.30 am to 6.30 pm
Organized by: All India Ideal Teachers Association (AIITA)
in collaboration with HRD JIH, TS, DYS Team Hyd.
For further details/Registration Contact:
Br Azmath : 7013934824, Br Abdul Haseeb 7337356635
DYS WORKSHOP IN DARUL UMOOR
SRIRANGAPATNA
For the Madrassa Students
Tipu Sultan Advanced Study & Research Centre
DATES: 8,9 & 10 September 2018
Contact Secretary General A. R. Kamaruddin
Tel: 080-41248208 / 22212343, Email: dysworkshop@gmail.com
DYS WORKSHOP IN CHENNAI
DATES: 28,29,30 September 2018,
For Students & Teachers, Couples
Organized by: Sana Model School, Kattupakkam, Chennai.
Contact: Br.Mohd Aasif sir: 9677246911
Email: sanamodelschool@gmail.com
Email: dysworkshop@gmail.com.
