DISCOVER YOURSELF WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

| December 15, 2018 | 0 Comments

‘Personality & Leadership Development Workshop based on Spiritual Quotient’

Human Psychology based on Quran & Hadith
DYS WORKSHOP IN RAMANAGARAM
DATES: 01,02 & 03 December 2018,

For Madrasa Students
Organized by: Mahmoodiya Education and Research Centre (MERC), Agalakote, Magadi,
Ramnagaram Dist, Karnataka
DYS TRAIN THE TRAIN WORKSHOP IN BANGALORE
“DISCOVER YOURSELF” Fifth Leadership Development -Train the Trainer Ten-day Residential Workshop.

  1. DATES: 20th (Thu) to 29th (Sat) Dec 2018
  2. COST: Rs. 20,000/- (for boarding n lodging twin sharing
    n Misc exp) Course fee-FREE
  3. ELIGIBILITY: Preference is always given to an individual who had done 2 or more DYS Workshops.
  4. APPLICATION: Fill the online registration and send CV separately and a letter of request as to why you wish to do this training workshop.
    For registration visit website www.discoveryourself.in
  5. VENUE: The School of Ancient Wisdom, Devenahalli, Bengaluru.
    Email: dysworkshop@gmail.com.

