DISCOVER YOURSELF WORKSHOP SCHEDULE
‘Personality & Leadership Development Workshop based on Spiritual Quotient’
Human Psychology based on Quran & Hadith
DYS WORKSHOP IN RAMANAGARAM
DATES: 01,02 & 03 December 2018,
For Madrasa Students
Organized by: Mahmoodiya Education and Research Centre (MERC), Agalakote, Magadi,
Ramnagaram Dist, Karnataka
DYS TRAIN THE TRAIN WORKSHOP IN BANGALORE
“DISCOVER YOURSELF” Fifth Leadership Development -Train the Trainer Ten-day Residential Workshop.
- DATES: 20th (Thu) to 29th (Sat) Dec 2018
- COST: Rs. 20,000/- (for boarding n lodging twin sharing
n Misc exp) Course fee-FREE
- ELIGIBILITY: Preference is always given to an individual who had done 2 or more DYS Workshops.
- APPLICATION: Fill the online registration and send CV separately and a letter of request as to why you wish to do this training workshop.
For registration visit website www.discoveryourself.in
- VENUE: The School of Ancient Wisdom, Devenahalli, Bengaluru.
Email: dysworkshop@gmail.com.
Category: Life and Relationship