DISCOVER YOURSELF WORKSHOP SCHEDULE
Human Psychology based on Quran & Hadith
DYS WORKSHOP IN NAGPUR
DATES: 04,05,06 January 2019
Timings: 9:00 AM to 5.30 PM
Venue: Conference Hall @ Mughals Garden
Koradi Naka, Nagpur
Organized by FIKR CARE, Nagpur, Contact: 9545460453/ 9970291874, Email: fikrindia@gmail.com
DYS WORKSHOP IN MUMBAI
DATES: 12,13 & 14 January 2019
Timings: 9:00 AM to 6.00 PM
Tuition for the workshop is Rs 2000/- (Lunch and snacks included)
Venue: The Caliph Hotel, Powai, Mumbai
Contact: Sameed: 7021698658, Furqan: 9819922838,
Khadija: 9833121058
Email: dysworkshop@gmail.com
