Dr Salma Suhana
Selected for American Academy of Neurology Award
Dr. Salma Suhana, who is currently pursuing Superspeciality Neurology at S S Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Davangere, has won the American Academy of Neurology’s prestigious 2019 International Scholarship Award.She has been awarded the scholarship in recognition of her study on Cerebral Venous Thrombosis.A native of Mangalore, Dr Salma completed her MBBS at Fr Muller Medical College and Hospital in Mangalore and has won two gold medals from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. She completed her MD at Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences in Bengaluru.American Academy (AAN) of Neurology has invited her to participate in the annual meeting of international neurologists to be held in Philadelphia in the US in May 2019. She is one among 30 selected recipients of the prestigious honour from across the world. (Source: http://thecognate.com)
