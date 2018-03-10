Dublin Imam Issues Fatwa Against Female Genital Mutilation

A fatwa against female genital mutilation (FGM) “in all its forms” has been issued by Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, head imam of the Islamic Centre of Ireland at Blanchardstown in west Dublin, making it “religiously impermissible (haram) and sinful.”

The fatwa calls “on all Muslims to speak against this practice, stop it if they are aware of its occurrence, and report any knowledge of it to the authorities”. Ifrah Ahmed, who was subjected to FGM at the age of eight, said that for her it was “very important to have the support of religious leaders”. A 29-year-old Irish citizen, originally from Somalia, she said: “We want religious leaders to speak out and say: ‘Look, this has nothing to do with Islam and nothing to do with religion.’” She is the driving force behind the Ifrah Foundation, which aims to have FGM banned around the world by 2030. Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Prof Chris Fitzpatrick, who is also an Ifrah Foundation board member, said: “Religious leaders have a moral responsibility to actually make very strong pronouncements” in relation to FGM. n

