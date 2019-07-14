Elana Finishing School aims at equipping young Muslim women. InshaAllah, we are starting a four-month, thrice-a-week course from the end of July 2019. The course includes cookery, beauty care, nutrition and fitness, the art of makeup and hairstyle, gearing up for married life, values of life and character building, essential social etiquette, communication skills and leadership training. It aims at impart skills that a young lady will need in her multifaceted roles of wife, mother, daughter-in-law and a professional.

*All the topics are based majorly on the Quran, the Seerah and the Sunnah.

*Guest lecturers will be invited to share their expertise on different subjects.

*Registrations have started and there are limited seats for each batch.

Age: 18-38 years.

Venue: Al Noor Academy, Sheriff House, Richmond Road, Bengaluru

For registration, contact 9844521389