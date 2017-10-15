Extremism can be Defeated with Sir Syed’s Vision​, says AMU VC

Aligar: The Department of Shia Theology, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in collaboration with Iran Cultural House, New Delhi recently organised an International Seminar on ‘Reason and Religion: Way to Defeat Extremism, Contribution of India and Iran in Development of Kalam-e-Jadid (with special reference to role of Sir Syed as the founder of Kalam-e-Jadid)’. Presiding over the inaugural function, AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said ​​extremism can be defeated with Sir Syed’s vision of tolerance and large heartedness. “People need to be tolerant towards history and culture of all communities in the world and a special stress should be paid on education of masses,” said the Vice Chancellor. Talking about women’s education, Professor Mansoor said that no community in the world can progress without educating their women.The Vice Chancellor further said that AMU has started a Centre for Interfaith Understanding with Prof Syed Ali Mohammad Naqvi as the Director to foster a culture of liberal views and tolerance. He pointed out that the Centre will be a platform for scholars of various religious faiths to come together for useful dialogues and interactions. Delivering the keynote address, Prof Majid Maarif (Dean, Faculty of Theology, Tehran University, Iran) said that Islam regards reason as one of the greatest blessings bestowed by God on human beings. He added that it is by means of reason that we understand ourselves and the world around us. Dr Ali Dehgahi (Cultural Counsellor of Iran), who attended the function as the chief guest said that to defeat extremism we need to redouble efforts. He added that Islam aims to build a society in peace, serenity, friendship, collaboration, altruism, justice and virtue. “We need to send across the right message of Islam to the world,” he pointed out.

(Extracted from twocircles.net)

Category: Miscellany