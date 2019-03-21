First-Ever Arab American Muslim Solicitor General

Michigan: Fadwa Hammoud was recently sworn the first Arab-American and first Muslim Solicitor General of Michigan by the Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel. To follow with Hammoud’s religious beliefs, she was sworn in with her hand on the Holy Quran. At the age of 11, Hammoud immigrated from a small town in Lebanon to the United States. 22-years later, she made history. “Yes, it’s true that an Arab Muslim person hasn’t held this office before. I carry those identities and all that they teach me about loving equity and justice with me into this work,” said Hammoud who is also the first woman to be appointed to the job in Michigan. “Believe me when I say that words would fail in describing my gratitude today,” she added.

Category: People & Tidbits