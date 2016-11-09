First Waqf Tribunal

Bengaluru: The first of the four Waqf Tribunals in Karnataka will come up in Bengaluru at the Hamid Sha Complex in Cubbonpet. The Waqf Complex has designated a place for the functioning of the Tribunal. District Judge Registrar, Qazi Zaibunnisa Mohiuddin has been appointed as the first Presiding Officer of the Tribunal. The Tribunal will consist of three members. Of these, first will be of the rank of District or Session Judge. Second will be a member of the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) and the third will be one from among those who possess knowledge of the Sharia and Islamic affairs. The Tribunal is likely to start functioning shortly.

Category: Bangalore Tidbits