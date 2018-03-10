Florida Shooting – Muslim Groups Raise Funds to Help Victims
A Muslim charity in Florida, USA, has raised thousands of dollars for
the victims of the high school shooting in Parkland and their families. Three Muslim groups rallied together under the South
Florida Muslim Federation, Inc. banner to launch an online crowd
funding site. The group aims to raise $10,000 (£7,100). It will pass
on the money raised, to the local Broward Education Fund, saying that platform was “the only fund to support and help victims and families”.
The web page also issued a wider appeal to the community and called for blood donations and for mental health professionals to offer free counseling. Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of murder, in connection with the incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas School in Parkland.
(Extracted from independent.co.uk)
Category: Global Affairs