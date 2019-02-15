Foundation Laid for Whitefield Islamic Centre

Whitefield (Bengaluru): The foundation stone was laid for the Whitefield Islamic Centre on Jan. 6 which will have a mosque, prayer hall for women, library, play zone for kids and a men’s PG. Laying the foundation stone, E. T. Mohammed Basheer, Lok Sabha member representing Ponnani in Kerala, said social infrastructure for the well-rounded development of youth was important, together with religious and cultural development.

The Centre is being built by the Hira Foundation Trust, Coles Park. The WIC will come up on a plot measuring 4,600 sq. ft. in the eastern suburb which has seen tremendous development due to several MNCs setting up their units and inclusion of several areas into the municipal territory of Bengaluru. The Centre will have prayer halls on the ground and first floors while a library and Islamic awareness centre will come up on the second floor.

Convener Mr. K. Moosa welcomed the gathering. Mr. Asim Qasimi of Tayyab Trust, India and USA, from Deoband, Dr. Tahaa Matheen of Bengaluru Islamic Foundation Trust (BIFT) etc, addressed the gathering. (By A Staff Writer)

