Free Eye Camp at HBS Hospital
Bengaluru: On October 13, a free eye camp was organized at HBS Hospital here in Shivajinagar to mark World Sight Day. A team of doctors from Nayonika Eye Care Charitable Trust and Citrix India spent the day providing medical assistance to some 250 people. Dedicated to serving the poor and economically weak sections of the society, Nayonika’s philosophy of “Your Good Vision Our Mission” has spread far and wide.
(For more details, contact HBS Hospital: 080-25541321 and Nayonika Eye Care Charitable Trust: Mr Prashant: 8277491865 )
