Glossary of Shapes (مختلف شکلوں سے متعلق الفاظ)

Arch: The curved head of an opening, as a doorway. (محراب)

Barrel: Any rounded container that bulges in the middle. (بیرل)

Circle: any circular or ringlike object, formation, or arrangement (دائرہ)

Cone: A plane surface resembling the cross section of a solid cone (مخروطہ)

Crescent: Any thing like a new moon. (ہلال نما، ہلالی)

Cube: Three-dimensional shape, either solid or hollow, contained by six equal squares. (مکعب)

Cylindrical: Having the shape of a cylinder or hollow tube.(اسطوانی،بیلنا کار)

Disc: A circular flat object. (گول ٹکیہ نما، طشتری نما)

Ellipse: A regular oval shape. (بیضوی شکل)

Square: A rectangle with all four sides equal. (مربع)

Hexagon: A flat shape that has six angles and six sides. (چھ زاویوں والا)

Obelisk: An upright 4-sided pillar that gradually tapers as it rises and terminates in a pyramid. (چوکونیایامربع مینار)

Pyramid: Anything having typically a square ground plan, outside walls in the form of four triangles that meet in a point at the top e.g., ancient tombs of Egyptian kings. (حرم)

Octagon: A polygon of eight angles and eight sides. (ہشت پہل)

Oval: Shaped like a circle that is flattened so that it is like an egg or an ellipse. (انڈہ نما)

Parallelogram: A flat shape that has four sides. The two sets of opposite sides are parallel and of equal length to each other. (متوازی الاضلاع)

Pentagon: A flat shape that has five angles and five sides. (پنج گوشہ)

Prism: A transparent glass or plastic object that usually has three sides (مخروط مستوی)

Rhombus: A parallelogram with four equal sides and sometimes one with no right angles

Rectangle: A parallelogram all of whose angles are right angles; especially : one with adjacent sides of unequal length. (مستطیل)

Sphere: A round solid figure, or its surface, with every point on its surface equidistant from its centre. (گولہ، کرّہ)

Symmetrical: Made up of exactly similar parts facing each other or around an axis. (متشاکل تناسب)

Triangle: A plane figure with three straight sides and three angles. (مثلث)

Trapezoid: A quadrilateral with no sides parallel. ( مربع منحرف نما)

