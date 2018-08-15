Glossary of Terms Related with Scientific Instruments (سائنٹیفک پیمائشی آلات)

Altimeter: A device used in an aircraft to measure how high it is from the ground.

(ہوائی جہاز کا بلندی پیما)

Barometer: A device that

measures air pressure and

shows when the weather is likely to change.

(باد پیما،ہوا کے دباؤ کی پیمائش کا آلہ)

Binocular: A pair of tubes with

glass lenses at either end that you look through to see things

far away more clearly. (دوربین)

Fathometer: Depth-finder during navigation. (گہرائی پیما)

Lactometer: Device to test the purity of milk.

(شیر پیما، دودھ کی خالصیت جانچنے کا آلہ)

Rain gauge: A device for measuring how much rain falls.

(بارش ناپنے کا آلہ)

Hygrometer: An instrument for measuring the humidity of the air or a gas. (رطوبت پیما)

Machmeter: An aircraft

instrument that measures air speed by comparing it to the

speed of sound.

(ایک خصوصی پیمانہ جو صوتی رفتار کی اضافی نسبت سے ہوا کی پیمائش کرتا ہے)

Manometer: An instrument

for measuring the pressure of a fluid, consisting of tube filled

with a liquid. (فشار پیما)

Microscope: A scientific

instrument which makes very small objects look bigger so that more detail can be seen. (خوردبین)

Pyrometer: An instrument for measuring temperatures especially when beyond the range of mercurial thermometers.

(حد درجہ اونچی حرارت کو ناپنے کا آلہ)

Radar: A system for detecting the presence, direction, distance, and speed of aircraft, ships, and other objects through an echo location method. (رڈار)

Saccharimeter: A device for measuring the amount of sugar in a solution; especially: a polarimeter so used.

(شکر کی مقدار کی پیمائش کا آلہ)

Seismograph: An instrument that measures and records details of earthquakes, such as force and duration. (زلزلہ پیما)

Speedometer: An instrument on a vehicle’s dashboard indicating its speed. (رفتار پیما)

Sphygmomanometer: An instrument for measuring blood pressure and especially arterial blood pressure. (نبضی فشار پیما)

Spectroscope: An optical device for producing and observing a spectrum of light or radiation from any source.

(طیف کا تجزیہ کرنے کا آلہ)

Stethoscope: A piece of medical

equipment that doctors used to listen to heart and lungs.

(ڈاکٹروں کا ایک آلہ جس سے سینے کی آوازیں سنتے ہیں)

Transformer: An apparatus for reducing or increasing the voltage of an alternating current.

(اولٹیج کم کرنے کا آلہ)

Thermostat: A device to regulate temperature for appliances.

(اولٹیج قابو میں کرنے کا آلہ)

Turbidimeter: A device that measures the cloudiness of suspended solids in a liquid.

(محلول میں معلق ٹھوس ناپنے کا آلہ یا آلودگی ناپنے کا آلہ)

Category: Enhance Your Word Power