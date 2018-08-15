Glossary of Terms Related with Scientific Instruments (سائنٹیفک پیمائشی آلات)
Altimeter: A device used in an aircraft to measure how high it is from the ground.
(ہوائی جہاز کا بلندی پیما)
Barometer: A device that
measures air pressure and
shows when the weather is likely to change.
(باد پیما،ہوا کے دباؤ کی پیمائش کا آلہ)
Binocular: A pair of tubes with
glass lenses at either end that you look through to see things
far away more clearly. (دوربین)
Fathometer: Depth-finder during navigation. (گہرائی پیما)
Lactometer: Device to test the purity of milk.
(شیر پیما، دودھ کی خالصیت جانچنے کا آلہ)
Rain gauge: A device for measuring how much rain falls.
(بارش ناپنے کا آلہ)
Hygrometer: An instrument for measuring the humidity of the air or a gas. (رطوبت پیما)
Machmeter: An aircraft
instrument that measures air speed by comparing it to the
speed of sound.
(ایک خصوصی پیمانہ جو صوتی رفتار کی اضافی نسبت سے ہوا کی پیمائش کرتا ہے)
Manometer: An instrument
for measuring the pressure of a fluid, consisting of tube filled
with a liquid. (فشار پیما)
Microscope: A scientific
instrument which makes very small objects look bigger so that more detail can be seen. (خوردبین)
Pyrometer: An instrument for measuring temperatures especially when beyond the range of mercurial thermometers.
(حد درجہ اونچی حرارت کو ناپنے کا آلہ)
Radar: A system for detecting the presence, direction, distance, and speed of aircraft, ships, and other objects through an echo location method. (رڈار)
Saccharimeter: A device for measuring the amount of sugar in a solution; especially: a polarimeter so used.
(شکر کی مقدار کی پیمائش کا آلہ)
Seismograph: An instrument that measures and records details of earthquakes, such as force and duration. (زلزلہ پیما)
Speedometer: An instrument on a vehicle’s dashboard indicating its speed. (رفتار پیما)
Sphygmomanometer: An instrument for measuring blood pressure and especially arterial blood pressure. (نبضی فشار پیما)
Spectroscope: An optical device for producing and observing a spectrum of light or radiation from any source.
(طیف کا تجزیہ کرنے کا آلہ)
Stethoscope: A piece of medical
equipment that doctors used to listen to heart and lungs.
(ڈاکٹروں کا ایک آلہ جس سے سینے کی آوازیں سنتے ہیں)
Transformer: An apparatus for reducing or increasing the voltage of an alternating current.
(اولٹیج کم کرنے کا آلہ)
Thermostat: A device to regulate temperature for appliances.
(اولٹیج قابو میں کرنے کا آلہ)
Turbidimeter: A device that measures the cloudiness of suspended solids in a liquid.
(محلول میں معلق ٹھوس ناپنے کا آلہ یا آلودگی ناپنے کا آلہ)
