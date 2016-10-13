Good News – For Arabic Students
Al-Ehsan Academy offers Arabic language course for all levels, Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced. Short and Long term courses For Muslims and non-Muslims. Male and Females Foreign Students. Trained Teachers. Flexible timings from 8am to 8pm. Special arrangements for female students.
Venue: Institute for Higher Learning
Next to Hasanath College,
No. 43, Darus Suroor Building Dickenson Road,
Bangalore Registration open
Contact: +91-9141378603
Apply before 30th October 2016
Category: Advertorial