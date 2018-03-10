Grandeur International School – Holistic Learning Begins Here

The Grandeur International School follows the Cambridge International Education System IGCSE syllabus and provides excellence in academic and non-academic activities so as to mould a child into a wholesome personality. The School is committed to providing a unique education palette that facilitates original methodologies to promote learning with an activity focused curriculum that is designed to bring out critical thinking..

We are committed at infusing our students with the qualities and skills necessary to become poised and independent individuals prepared for the responsibilities of adult life and their own well-being within the preview of righteousness.

We take pride in India as our country. We help our children to recognize and respect it’s beautiful diverse culture, it’s various communities and their sentiments. We adhere to all the Codes of Conduct assigned by the government of this beautiful country and impart the same in our children & staff members.

We help our children develop positive conduct based on the teachings and characteristics of the best teacher for humanity Prophet Mohammed (Pbuh), that help us to imbibe a high degree of responsibility, a sense of respect for others and our environment based on the following verse from the Holy Quran (chapter 33, verse 21),

“Indeed in the Messenger of Allah (Muhammad), you have the best example as a code of conduct to follow for him who hopes in (the Meeting with) Allah and the Last Day and remembers Allah much”.

We have designed a set of goals / pillars which have been unified into the curriculum, to ensure that our students achieve a holistic approach to education in the very sense of the meaning education, enabling our students to be individuals who are:

Sporty and Agile: -We understand the importance of sports and physical activities in the upbringing of a child, which helps develop strength, agility, skills such as focus, strategy, team spirit and leadership.

Extra Curricular Activities:-Our skill development helps bridge the gap between curiosity and action. We empower our children to be self-capable individuals who have dignity of labour, skills and are self-sufficient.

Category: Advertorial