Haseena Abdulla – Woman Psychotherapist Wins International Laurels

Mangaluru: Haseena Abdulla, from Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, recently received an international certificate in transactional analysis psychotherapy. She is reportedly the third Muslim woman in the world to achieve this feat. Daughter of K. Abdulla Parkala of Manipal, Haseena received the certificate by the International Transactional Analysis Association at a conference recently. This award is an appreciation for her eight years of effort in exploring the world of psychotherapy. Haseena says she is passionate about initiating empowerment efforts for others. “As an ardent learner of human behaviour, my journey of seeking knowledge led me into the world of transactional analysis. It was a road less travelled for Muslim women, and I am the third Muslim woman transactional analyst in the world, and second in the country to earn this certificate,” she said. Haseena is a post-graduate in psychology and sociology. Currently she is a practising psychotherapist and has a clinic in Manipal.

Category: Women's Voice