‘Her Hijab Story’

She was being judged for not what was in her head, but what was ‘on’ her head.

By Nafeea Afshin

‘Did you see my fishnet stockings anywhere?’ questioned a frowning adolescent, in her peculiar cadence, to her roommate. The frowning adolescent was also the only child of her parents, a fact that was evident enough in her demeanor. Being brought up with a detestable degree of pampering, she had by then little been faced with harshness from the brutal world that lay outside. She was readying her stuff, her clothes and her favorite novels, carefully placing them in the travel bags. The mid-year break in her engineering college had come about, and she was going home for the holidays.

Her plane landed on the hot soils of the Valley City of Guwahati, post a four-hour flight all the way from the metropolitan Bengaluru. In about an hours’ time, she was home, with her lovely set of parents.

Once, at home, while looking for a journal in her father’s book shelf, she stumbled upon an old book, “Islamic Reminders”, the book was titled. As she sat down to glance at its pages (just so bored that she was), she found herself staggeringly immersed into its profound contents. Hour upon hour, she sat reading through its pages, until she felt a drop of tear slide down her cheek and fall ontothe page she was reading and soak through it. Such was the Peace, the Might and the Mercy in the words of the Almighty, which conquered her and softened her heart in nothing more than just half a day.

She read about the five pillars of Islam, of the obligations of a believing Muslim, of the prescribed dress code and about the correct codes of conduct. All her life, she had seen her parents practice this Most Perfect religion of Allah, with grit and humility that she wasn’t, until now, very capable of comprehending. Her heart foundered at the thought of the times her father mildly requested her to wear ‘a bit more loose clothing that would cover the arms and the back, only if she would like to.’ Her soul roared in disgust of her own neglectfulness.

One afternoon, while she was sitting with her family chatting about the flight timing that was scheduled for the following morning, she declared to her parents’ that she would change her style of dressing. Filled withjoy as much as surprise, they backed her up in her decision and advised her go ahead in implementing it. Stuffing her travel bag with bright colored hijabs (head and neck scarfs) and black abayas with elegant laceworks, she felt contented at her prudent yet bold decision of complying with the rules set by Allah.

The mid-semester holidays had culminated and the classes were to begin full-fledged from the very next day in her college in Bengaluru. Soon the lonely night in the lonesome hostel room metamorphosed into a fine bright morning. Buzzed aloud her alarm at the stroke of dawn, waking her up, energetic and fresh. She jolted out of her bed, hurried to make ablution and laid the prayer mat on the floor in front of her.

Shortly afterwards, with brisk movements that were characteristic of her native origin, the young teenager walked around the small room preparing herself in her brand new Islamic clothes.

With the ends of her emerald-green scarf flowing in the soft breeze and a silver brooch pin gleaming from the side, she paced her steps faster than usual through the dim-lit venerated corridor, towards the end of which her classroom was situated. Making a dash at the classroom entrance door, she stood there still for a moment with her heart pounding abnormally loud and her legs trembling. What actually would have been only a few seconds at the entrance door, seemed very nearly like an eternity to her.

A questioning silence seized the entire room as she made her way to one of the empty benches. Throughout the lecture, her classmates exchanged curious glances with one another. They flooded her with questions as soon as the break commenced. One of her close friends even complimented that her abaya looked ‘certainly more decent than those jeans’.

While nearly all of her friends opined on this choice of hers as ‘quite an intrepid step’, her lecturers unexpectedly appeared to be reproachful. Not even a month passed and they began ostracizing her altogether. They criticized her so much so that one of them even pointed out that offering prayers ‘way too much’ would consume a lot of her time which she could otherwise have spent in reading lessons or doing experiments. She was being judged for not what was in her head, but what was ‘on’ her head.

The bitter consequence of her taking up hijab is something she had well contemplated before. But the fear of confronting those consequences did not stop her from obeying the words of Allah, not even to the smallest extent. Days rolled into weeks and weeks into months, their attitudes towards her underwent only subtle changes.

With sabr (patience) and tawakkul (complete trust), she uncomplainingly kept enduring the moments of crisis that came her way. But she kept holding to the rope of Allah.

So, that’s her Hijab-Story! And what’s yours?

(The writer is a student pursuing engineering in Bengaluru, and can be reached at afshinnafeea@gmail.com)

