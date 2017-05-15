HMS Institutions, Tumakaru – Ayurveda Medical College on Anvil
Tumakauru: The HMS Group here will be starting its Ayurveda Medical College from the 2017-18 academic year. Group Chairman Mr. Mohammad Shafi (former MLA), told Islamic Voice that the college will have 100 intake, of which 50% will come from the CET nominees.
The Group launched its HMS School of Architecture in 2016-17 with an intake of 40 students. It has also set up a Research Station under the HMS Engineering College last year.
Named Hazrath Mahboob Subhani Group of Institutions, the various colleges began imparting education in diverse fields in 1980.
Category: Campus Round up